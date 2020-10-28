MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

