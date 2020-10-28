Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Edison International stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

