NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NYSE:SLQT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NYSE:SLQT has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

