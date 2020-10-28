Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.42.

TWLO opened at $286.29 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

