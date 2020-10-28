Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.87.

NYSE WM opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

