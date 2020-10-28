Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.15.

NYSE:PHR opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $138,652.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,782 shares of company stock worth $1,673,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

