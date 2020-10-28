Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.47.

GOOS stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canada Goose by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

