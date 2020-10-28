HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

