Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $539.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $477.00 to $539.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMO. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $489.30 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $490.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.95 and a 200 day moving average of $388.52. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.