Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. OTR Global raised Skechers USA to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.27.

SKX stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

