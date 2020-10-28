HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.10.

HCA stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $81,520,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

