Brokerages Expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $70.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.37 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $69.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $289.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.48 million to $309.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $520.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBEV shares. BidaskClub upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Age Beverages by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Age Beverages by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Age Beverages by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

