(IRL.TO) (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides Purchases 350,360 Shares of Stock

(IRL.TO) (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides bought 350,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$69,791.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,791.71.

(IRL.TO) (TSE:IRL) has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Get (IRL.TO) alerts:

(IRL.TO) Company Profile

Minera IRL Ltd is a Peru-based company engaged in the precious metals mining, development and exploration. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration for and development of mines for the extraction of metals. The Company operates and owns 100% interest in the Corihuarmi Gold Mine, which is located approximately 160 kilometers southeast of Lima, Peru, and is advancing its flagship project Ollachea Gold Project towards production, which is located in southern Peru.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for (IRL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (IRL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.