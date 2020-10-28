(IRL.TO) (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides Purchases 350,360 Shares of Stock

(IRL.TO) (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides bought 350,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$69,791.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,791.71.
(IRL.TO) (TSE:IRL) has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.
(IRL.TO) Company Profile
Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for (IRL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (IRL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.