Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 574 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Michael Urban sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $70,705.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SYNNEX alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,719,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 479,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 348.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.