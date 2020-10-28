Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report $33.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. Greenlane posted sales of $44.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $136.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $33,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,826 shares in the company, valued at $95,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,053 shares of company stock valued at $564,433 over the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 11.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

