Aaron Saltz Sells 10,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.