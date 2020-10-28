Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

