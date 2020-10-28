Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 9,100 Shares

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $121,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GBDC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 300,937 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
