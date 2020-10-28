Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 9,100 Shares

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $121,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 300,937 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

