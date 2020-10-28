Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CEO William Scott Martin Sells 3,172 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FL opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.