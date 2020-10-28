NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Buys $126,341.10 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVR opened at $4,000.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,598.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $56.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,668.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

