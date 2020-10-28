NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Buys $126,341.10 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NVR opened at $4,000.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,598.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $56.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
