Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director James G. Pratt Purchases 10,000 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HTLD opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 109,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

