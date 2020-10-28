Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 8,220 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,440,781 shares in the company, valued at $77,250,718.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Borge Hald sold 112,457 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $4,502,778.28.

On Monday, August 3rd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $5,970,000.00.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.79. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 213.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medallia by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 905.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 149,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 542.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

