Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DADA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

DADA stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

