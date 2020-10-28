Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.50 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $778.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.00 million to $807.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $891.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

CLH opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

