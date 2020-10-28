Mark Adams Buys 9,820 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SGH opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a PE ratio of -350.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Smart Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

