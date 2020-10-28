Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

