Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 65,529 Shares of Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 1,189,456 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2,610.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 305,487 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 554.2% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 149,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 248.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 112,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

