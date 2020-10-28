Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 1,096 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.