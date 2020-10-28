XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
