XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Edison International Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley
Edison International Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley
NYSE:SLQT Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
NYSE:SLQT Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Twilio Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Twilio Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Waste Management Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Waste Management Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Phreesia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Phreesia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Canada Goose Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank
Canada Goose Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report