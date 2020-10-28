Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Daas Kaj Den Sells 3,500 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VMI opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 47.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

