Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,117,050.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $1,208,605.16.

On Monday, September 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,200.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.