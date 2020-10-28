HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

HBT stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. As a group, analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,453 shares of company stock worth $296,207 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HBT Financial by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

