Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $539.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

