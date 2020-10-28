Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $349,950.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $349,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,837,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.

MRNA stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.