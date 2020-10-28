Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $349,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $349,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,837,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.
  • On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.
  • On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.
  • On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.

MRNA stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Edison International Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley
Edison International Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley
NYSE:SLQT Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
NYSE:SLQT Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Twilio Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Twilio Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Waste Management Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Waste Management Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Phreesia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Phreesia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Canada Goose Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank
Canada Goose Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report