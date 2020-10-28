Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

AXAS opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

