Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of CLAR opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

