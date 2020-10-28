BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Walter Villiger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $593,943.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00.

BLFS opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50, a PEG ratio of 145.10 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $30.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

