Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,167.94.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,282.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,378.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

