Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 14,115 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $4,535,014.94.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $1,765,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $3,408,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,729.96.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

