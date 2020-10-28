Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.07.

NYSE AYX opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -332.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80. Insiders sold a total of 134,182 shares of company stock worth $16,533,420 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

