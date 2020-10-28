Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $492.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $524.17 million and the lowest is $437.74 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $586.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of CAKE opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

