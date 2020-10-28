Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 237,683 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 237,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

NYSE EFT opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,384,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 950,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $559,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.