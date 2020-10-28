Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SLP opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,578 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

