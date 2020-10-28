EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPR opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

