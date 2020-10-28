Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.60 ($54.82).

Shares of 1COV opened at €42.76 ($50.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

