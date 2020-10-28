Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Carrie Smith Cox Sells 22,838 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $142,131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

