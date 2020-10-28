Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALG. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of ALG opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $422,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alamo Group by 120.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

