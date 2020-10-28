Piper Sandler Increases American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $81.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of AFG opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in American Financial Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

