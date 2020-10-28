DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. DSV AS/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

