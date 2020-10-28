DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. DSV AS/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 237,683 Shares of Stock
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 237,683 Shares of Stock
Simulations Plus, Inc. Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock
Simulations Plus, Inc. Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock
EPR Properties to Release Earnings on Wednesday
EPR Properties to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Covestro AG
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Covestro AG
Texas Instruments Incorporated Director Carrie Smith Cox Sells 22,838 Shares of Stock
Texas Instruments Incorporated Director Carrie Smith Cox Sells 22,838 Shares of Stock
Alamo Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Alamo Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report