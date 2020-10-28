China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CWYCY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. China Railway Construction has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

About China Railway Construction

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

